TWICE unveil the album packaging and merchandise preview for their second full album 'Eyes Wide Open'

TWICE is preparing to make their comeback with their second full album 'Eyes Wide Open'.

On October 6 KST, the nine-member girl group unveiled the album packaging and merchandise preview for their second full album. The album will be released in three versions - Story version, style version, and a retro version.

The albums will also include various merchandise with special merchandise for preorders.

TWICE will be dropping the album on October 26 KST, so stay tuned for more teasers to come!