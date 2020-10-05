1

2

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

TWICE unveil the album packaging and merchandise preview for their second full album 'Eyes Wide Open'

AKP STAFF

TWICE is preparing to make their comeback with their second full album 'Eyes Wide Open'.

On October 6 KST, the nine-member girl group unveiled the album packaging and merchandise preview for their second full album. The album will be released in three versions - Story version, style version, and a retro version.

The albums will also include various merchandise with special merchandise for preorders.

TWICE will be dropping the album on October 26 KST, so stay tuned for more teasers to come!

  1. TWICE
1 319 Share 33% Upvoted

0

soriyama-430 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Keep your eyes wide open to see your flop comeback. They had one thing, album sales but blingbong outsold them if druggy yg wasn't lying. It's sad to see them tank with mediocre results.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND