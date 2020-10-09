Sera was forced to step down as Nine Muses' leader because she cried over garter belts?

Sera revealed she was forced to step down as the leader of Nine Muses because she cried over garter belts.



On the first episode of MBN variety show 'Miss Back', the former Nine Muses member talked about getting demoted as the leader of the girl group. She expressed, "When we had our first performance, our agency told us to put on garter belts," adding that idol stars had to listen to their label back then more than they did now.



She continued, "I didn't even know what garter belts were at the time... When I saw myself in the mirror, I teared up. When I saw my younger members in high school wearing it, I couldn't control my emotions." As Sera couldn't hold back her tears, the music show had to halt filming a number of takes, which resulted in her demotion as leader. She later left the group in 2014.



In related news, former Stellar member Gayoung also spoke up about being forced to take on a sexy concept on the show.

