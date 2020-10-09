TWICE reveal 'ONCE Upon a TWICE' special 5th anniversary video

TWICE revealed their 'ONCE Upon a TWICE' special 5th anniversary video.



In the special video, the TWICE members open up about how they felt about their debut and how they feel about their fellow members. The JYP Entertainment girl group debuted with "Like Ooh-Ahh" in October of 2015.



Watch TWICE's 'ONCE Upon a TWICE' video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.