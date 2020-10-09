6

5

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

TWICE reveal 'ONCE Upon a TWICE' special 5th anniversary video

AKP STAFF

TWICE revealed their 'ONCE Upon a TWICE' special 5th anniversary video.

In the special video, the TWICE members open up about how they felt about their debut and how they feel about their fellow members. The JYP Entertainment girl group debuted with "Like Ooh-Ahh" in October of 2015.

Watch TWICE's 'ONCE Upon a TWICE' video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions. 

  1. TWICE
  2. ONCE UPON A TWICE
  3. 5 YEARS
0 369 Share 55% Upvoted
NCT, NCT U
NCT U go wild in 'Misfit' track video
6 hours ago   4   2,429

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND