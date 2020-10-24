Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram

35

After the recent controversy over the rude actions of Red Velvet's Irene, another member of the group is becoming the target for malicious comments.

As the controversy spread across the Internet, many netizens left malicious comments on Irene's social media. But some netizens are leaving malicious comments on Joy's Instagram as well.

The comments in the screenshot below read as follows:


"Joy, you should really watch your attitude from now on. It's been known that Seulgi and Wendy are only the kind ones in Red Velvet. Don't inflict damage to their reputation and behave from now on^^"


"Behave yourself and be kind to people around you."


"I heard you are as rude as Irene~~"


"Soo Young, according to hearsay..you should really behave okay? Or you will be slain off with Irene ^^"


"You and Irene are the same"


"I hate you and Irene the most"

Other netizens came to defend Joy, saying these people are just using Irene as an excuse to leave malicious comments. 

What do you think?

adultbread55 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

It’s pretty sad that these people have nothing better to do with their lives. What’s the point of insulting someone because their coworker, and friend, was rude to someone? Following the logic that they’re using now would mean that their friends should be insulted too since the commenter is being rude.

9

jinkiswife631 pts 45 minutes ago 2
45 minutes ago

Why the fuck is yeri thrown in the mud now? Yeri never even did anything rude. Fucking shut up. Leave sooyoung and yerim in peace. Irene as well. She did wrong and apologized top dragging others into this shit.

2 more replies

