Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram

After the recent controversy over the rude actions of Red Velvet's Irene, another member of the group is becoming the target for malicious comments.



As the controversy spread across the Internet, many netizens left malicious comments on Irene's social media. But some netizens are leaving malicious comments on Joy's Instagram as well.



The comments in the screenshot below read as follows:



"Joy, you should really watch your attitude from now on. It's been known that Seulgi and Wendy are only the kind ones in Red Velvet. Don't inflict damage to their reputation and behave from now on^^"





"Behave yourself and be kind to people around you."





"I heard you are as rude as Irene~~"





"Soo Young, according to hearsay..you should really behave okay? Or you will be slain off with Irene ^^"





"You and Irene are the same"





"I hate you and Irene the most"

Other netizens came to defend Joy, saying these people are just using Irene as an excuse to leave malicious comments.

What do you think?