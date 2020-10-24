300 Drones embroider the Shanghai night sky to celebrate Seventeen's The8's birthday

300 Drones lit up the sky in Shanghai to celebrate Seventeen's The8's birthday.



On October 24 at 7 PM CST, the birthday drone project for Seventeen's The8 launched. The drone show, using 300 drones, embroidered the Shanghai night sky with various messages celebrating the idol's birthday. It was reported the show lasted for approximately 10 minutes.

Chinese fans also paid for a birthday ad to air on the JTBC channel before the Seventeen's appearance on 'Knowing Brothers' on the same day. Check out the birthday ad for The8 below.

Happy birthday in advance The8!

xu minghao's birthday ad on jtbc channel (by the8 bar) "명호 생일광고" was trending earlier >< @pledis_17 pic.twitter.com/l4VCywhHfD — 全圆佑🌻；‧₊˚.‧ (@wonubliss) October 24, 2020

2020 Minghao Birthday Project - The Bund Shanghai Drone Show Preview



Time: 2020.10.24 19:00

Location: The North Bund, Shanghai

Duration: 10-15mins

Quantity: 300 drones



We will have live broadcast on our official Weibo page💕#세븐틴 #SEVENTEEN #디에잇 #서명호 #THE8 #minghao pic.twitter.com/DGXpyMbvNg — 徐明浩吧_The8Bar (@CHINATHE8BAR) October 23, 2020