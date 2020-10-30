The idol group members who would look the best in trench coats as voted by netizens

Autumn is easily the season many pick as their favorite. With the tree leaves being changed to brown and orange warm colors, it is also the season for warm sweaters and trench coats.

The fall season is here as the winds have become chilly and the trees prepare for their hibernation. Recently, netizens were given a survey in which they voted on the idols who would look stunning in a trench coat during the chilly autumn weather.



Some of these idols on the list have already been seen with trench coats, while others have yet to try them. Regardless, these are the idols that were picked by netizens to look perfect in trench coats.



Here is the list of netizens' pick for the idols who would look best in a trench coat without further ado.



1. BTS's Jin

2. BTS's Suga

3. Kim Jae Hwan

4. AB6IX's Park Woo Jin

5. Fromis_9's Park Ji Won





6. TWICE's Mina

7. Rocket Punch's Suyun

8. NU'EST's JR

9. AB6IX's Lim Young Min





10. Nam Do Hyun

11. IZ*ONE's Kim Minju





12. Wonho

13. ITZY's Lia

14. VIXX's Ken

15. GOT7's Jinyoung