A 'Produce 101' producer asks for a lighter sentence due to poor health, which is causing him to use a wheelchair.



It has been reported that producer Ahn Joon Young, who produced the 'Produce 101' series, has been using a wheelchair while in prison.





On October 23, the second trial of appeals against Producer Ahn Joon Young and CP Kim Yong Beom was held at the Seoul High Court. The two individuals were indicted for manipulating votes on the 'Produce 101' series and violating the anti-bribery law.



In the final hearing on this day, the prosecution stated, "There is a significant negative impact on the process of selecting the debut group regardless of the viewer vote. They have manipulated the votes given by netizens. We also believe that the crime is not light because they have betrayed citizens' trust by exchanging generous favors with entertainment agencies and others."



During the first trial, the prosecution demanded three years in prison for producer Ahn Joon Young and CP Kim Yong Beom, respectively, and two years for their assistant producers. Producer Ahn Joon Young and CP Kim Yong Beom were sentenced to three years in prison following the first trial.





In response, the defendant's lawyer acknowledged all charges of obstruction of business, fraud, and duplicating the votes. However, the lawyer requested leniency. In particular, the defendant's lawyer complained that producer Ahn Joon Young was suffering from physical pain, which is causing him difficulties.



The lawyer stated that producer Ahn Joon Young and CP Kim Yong Beom served their time in jail for about a year. In the case of Ahn Joon Young, he suffers from physical pain and has to use a wheelchair. During his final defense, the lawyer stated, "I don't know if he will be able to live a normal life. He has not committed those crimes for personal gain. I hope the court gives him a chance to live a normal life."



Producer Ahn Joon Young, who attended the court in a wheelchair, also made his final statement. He stated, "While I was serving my time in jail, I looked back at my mistakes. I hated myself so much that I wanted to kill myself. However, I am apologetic towards the trainees and viewers that I caused shock and pain. I truly bow my head and beg for forgiveness."



CP Kim Yong Bum also gave his final statement on this day, saying, "It's been a year since I gave great sorrow to my elderly father and my mother who is looking for me because they don't know where I am. At one time, I was proud to be a model for producers while producing many shows. However, somehow, I hurt the trainees and the citizens. I became a producer who failed to keep his promise to the people. I am really sorry."



Meanwhile, the court sentenced producer Ahn Joon Young to two years in prison and a fine of 36 million KRW (~31,893.12 USD), while CP Kim Yong Beom was sentenced to 1 year and eight months in prison.



The date of the next trial is November 18th.