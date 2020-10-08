K-Dramas are like novels with complicated storylines. Through all of these dramas, they are certain genres that stand out, and that includes law-related dramas. Check out 8 law-related Korean dramas that will keep you wanting more.





1. 'Hyena'



Joo Ji Hoon plays Yoon Hee Jae, a successful attorney who has an impressive track record of winning cases. He’s at the top of his game until he crosses paths with a female attorney named Jung Geum Ja (Kim Hye Soo), who is willing to do whatever it takes to be at the top. He meets his match in the strong-willed Geum Ja amidst the cutthroat world of corporate law.

2. 'Suspicious Partner'

Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun) is a judicial apprentice who becomes implicated in a murder case. She finds out her boyfriend has been unfaithful and sets her eyes on No Ji Wook (Ji Chang Wook) in order to move on. Three months later, Bong Hee is assigned to work at Ji Wook’s office. She bumps into her ex and requests that he take his belongings from her place. Later that night, Bong Hee discovers her ex’s dead body in her apartment. She is accused of murdering him, and Ji Wook works to prove her innocence. The only thing left to figure out is who killed Bong Hee’s former lover.



3. 'Suits'



Jang Dong Gun stars as Choi Kang Seok, a senior partner at the revered Kang & Ham Law Firm. He recruits Yeon Woo (Park Hyung Sik) as his subordinate even though he doesn’t have the proper qualifications. Yeon Woo’s strong desire to be a lawyer, combined with his intellect and photographic memory, make up for what he lacks on paper. Yeon Woo doesn’t have a law license, which puts Kang Seok’s own career at risk since he made the hiring decision.



4. 'Touch Your Heart'

Yoo In Na stars as A-list actress Oh Jin Shim, whose stage name is Oh Yoon Seo. She becomes entangled in a drug scandal that almost ruins her career. In exchange for landing a role in an upcoming TV show, she agrees to work as a law firm secretary. Yoon Seo’s boss, Kwon Jung Rok, comes off as a cold and detached lawyer at the beginning of the drama. In time, the two get to know each other and even develop romantic feelings for one another.



5. 'I Can Hear Your Voice'

Jang Hye Sung (Lee Bo Young) becomes a lawyer after enduring a challenging childhood. Park Soo Ha (Lee Jong Suk) is a high school senior and mindreader who loses his father in a tragic murder. Young Hye Sung testifies against the murderer in court, and Soo Ha develops feelings for her. Ten years later, when Hye Sung is hired as a public defender, Soo Ha is able to reconnect with her because her photo is published in the newspaper. However, his father’s murderer also sees Hye Sung’s photo while in prison and wants revenge.



6. 'Confession'

When Choi Do Hyun (Lee Joon Ho) was a boy, he required a heart transplant due to his health condition. Upon undergoing surgery, his father was accused of murder and given the death penalty. Do Hyun becomes a lawyer with the intention of looking into his father’s case further.



7. 'My Lawyer, Mr. Jo'

Jo Deul Ho (Park Shin Yang) starts off as a successful prosecutor who once reaped the benefits of being related to the head of South Korea’s top law firm. Deul Ho’s life goes on a downward spiral when he reports corrupt behavior in the prosecutor’s office. He does his best to start over at his own small law office while keeping others’ best interests at heart and experiences personal growth. The sequel to this show is called 'My Lawyer, Mr. Jo 2: Crime and Punishment.'



8. 'Money Flower'

Jang Hyuk plays Kang Pil Joo, the managing director of Cheong-A Group, where he is known for his smarts and exceptional work performance. He pretends to be loyal to the company’s founding members but is secretly plotting to get revenge by having Na Mo Hyun (Park Se Young) fall for another man. His plan takes an unexpected turn when he develops feelings for Mo Hyun himself. Money and greed take center stage in this revenge-filled drama.

