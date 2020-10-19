Crush and Taeyeon prepare to say goodbye in emotional MV teaser for 'Let Me Go'

Crush is less than a day away from releasing his new album!





On October 19 KST, the singer's agency P NATION released a music video teaser for his new single "Let Me Go," the title track off of upcoming mini album 'With Her' featuring Taeyeon. In the teaser, the two artists can be seen standing back-to-back, singing a part of the song as a sentimental piano melody reminiscent of the brisk autumn weather plays in the background.



Meanwhile, Crush recently announced that 'With Her' will be his last release before entering the military next month. 'With Her' will feature duets with a number of top female vocalists, including Tayeon, Lee Hi, Lee So Ra, Yoon Mi Rae, and BIBI.





Check out the music video teaser for "Let Me Go" above!