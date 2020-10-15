Netizens accuse SM Entertainment of treating a trainee better than their already debuted artists after the label's earlier lawsuit announcement

Earlier on October 15, SM Entertainment released an official statement to announce that they have filed formal lawsuits against those who spread malicious rumors involving their girl group trainee, Yoo Ji Min.

Hearing the news, some netizens began to question the validity of previous controversies surrounding the girl group trainee, who was accused of mocking other SM Entertainment artists in private conversations with her friends. However, other netizens, particularly longtime fans of SM Entertainment artists, had other issues with SME's statement. Many are now accusing SM Entertainment of treating a trainee who has yet to debut better than the agency's already debuted artists.

This isn't the first time that fans have complained about SM Entertainment's reluctance to take legal action on behalf of their already debuted artists. Numerous times in the past, when SM Entertainment spoke up regarding controversial issues on rare occasions, many netizens quickly spoke up demanding more proactive action to protect the label's artists.

Now, some netizens are reacting to the news of SM Entertainment's official statement of response in light of Yoo Ji Min's malicious rumors,

"WTF, when have you ever properly sued malicious commenters who attacked EXO, NCT, or Red Velvet???"

"SM, can you please take this opportunity to just sue every single malicious commenter out there who ever hurt our artists, please."

"Now can you guys please start reporting sasaengs, they are the worst."

"I can't imagine how frustrated fans must be when they see a trainee being treated much better than their artists."

"When did they ever take any action against all those haters who attacked Yeri for every little thing."

"Hello, SM you're famous for never taking legal action for any of your actual artists, what's going on."

"There are so many crazies on Buble that get off easily with just a warning."

"I have been a fan of SM artists since f(x) and I have never seen this company take proper legal action for anything, WTF."

Other occasions where SM Entertainment officially announced legal action against malicious comments include NCT member Taeyong's former controversy. The agency did not take any public legal action against malicious commenters after EXO member Chen announced his marriage.