8

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens accuse SM Entertainment of treating a trainee better than their already debuted artists after the label's earlier lawsuit announcement

AKP STAFF

Earlier on October 15, SM Entertainment released an official statement to announce that they have filed formal lawsuits against those who spread malicious rumors involving their girl group trainee, Yoo Ji Min

Hearing the news, some netizens began to question the validity of previous controversies surrounding the girl group trainee, who was accused of mocking other SM Entertainment artists in private conversations with her friends. However, other netizens, particularly longtime fans of SM Entertainment artists, had other issues with SME's statement. Many are now accusing SM Entertainment of treating a trainee who has yet to debut better than the agency's already debuted artists. 

This isn't the first time that fans have complained about SM Entertainment's reluctance to take legal action on behalf of their already debuted artists. Numerous times in the past, when SM Entertainment spoke up regarding controversial issues on rare occasions, many netizens quickly spoke up demanding more proactive action to protect the label's artists. 

Now, some netizens are reacting to the news of SM Entertainment's official statement of response in light of Yoo Ji Min's malicious rumors, 

"WTF, when have you ever properly sued malicious commenters who attacked EXO, NCT, or Red Velvet???"
"SM, can you please take this opportunity to just sue every single malicious commenter out there who ever hurt our artists, please."
"Now can you guys please start reporting sasaengs, they are the worst."
"I can't imagine how frustrated fans must be when they see a trainee being treated much better than their artists."
"When did they ever take any action against all those haters who attacked Yeri for every little thing."
"Hello, SM you're famous for never taking legal action for any of your actual artists, what's going on."
"There are so many crazies on Buble that get off easily with just a warning."
"I have been a fan of SM artists since f(x) and I have never seen this company take proper legal action for anything, WTF." 

...and more. 

Other occasions where SM Entertainment officially announced legal action against malicious comments include NCT member Taeyong's former controversy. The agency did not take any public legal action against malicious commenters after EXO member Chen announced his marriage. 

  1. f(x)
  2. Girls' Generation
  3. NCT
  4. Red Velvet
  5. SHINee
  6. Super Junior
  7. TVXQ
8 6,412 Share 62% Upvoted

5

etherealaurora8 pts 50 minutes ago 1
50 minutes ago

This way of thinking is such a stretch. Just because SM doesn't release a public statement about suing doesn't mean they haven't done it, most likely it was down in private, per the artist's request or many other reasons.


They went public with this one most likely only because she hasn't debuted yet and is part of the new girl group so they don't want her image to be destroyed before a proper debut. No way are they playing favorites, why would that even be your first thought? That's not even a logical way of thinking lol.


Also, by going public they are 100% sure they can win this lawsuit rather then being 50% or 70% sure so there's also that.

Share

1 more reply

2

RXSHINEE227 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

Sm is putting out the lawsuit because she is most likely gonna be in SM newest investment/girlgroup. The girl has no established fan base or actual image in the public so having all the malicious comments can influence the public which would be a very bad thing for a new girlgroup. I think Sm takes official legal action against malicious comments when its really bad for business because in reality haters are always gonna hate no matter what. Also saesangs and malicious comments are really different things.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
4 days ago   144   43,399
Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P scares fans with Instagram post
18 hours ago   25   87,320

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND