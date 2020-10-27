Former B.A.P member Himchan reportedly under police investigation for causing DUI accident

According to media outlet reports on October 27, former B.A.P member Himchan (30) is currently under police investigation for causing a DUI accident.

Reports say that back on October 26 at approximately 11:30 PM KST, Himchan ran into guardrails on the side of the road near Dosan-daero in Gangnam. Police discovered Himchan on the scene of the accident, and it's said that his blood alcohol concentration was high enough to have his driver's license revoked. No one was hurt during the accident.

The police will be questioning Himchan for further details soon. Himchan is largely admitting to driving while intoxicated, reports stated.

Meanwhile, on a separate note, Himchan is currently involved in a lawsuit where he was accused of sexually molesting a woman back in 2018. A follow-up hearing regarding this ongoing lawsuit is expected to take place on November 18.

Back on October 25, Himchan released a solo single titled "Reason of my Life".

