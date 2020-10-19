CL unveils two new teaser images for her highly anticipated comeback

On October 19th, CL dropped teaser photos for her two new songs, "5 Star" and "HWA."

CL unveiled the teaser photos on her social media accounts such as Instagram and Twitter. She previously excited fans as she made a surprise announcement of her comeback and a mysterious teaser photo.

The teaser photos exude a powerful vibe as it uses strong colors of black and red. It includes the same star flower logo as the songs' titles are written creatively in two fonts.

CL will be making a comeback on October 29 KST. So stay tuned for more information to come!





