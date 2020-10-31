35

Posted by olmal

EXO's Chanyeol and Sehun's past Instagram Livestream stirs controversy

Netizens are split over past Instagram Livestream of EXO's Sehun and Chanyeol

A post on a popular online community forum gained attention for alleging Chanyeol has bad-mouthed Baekhyun. The original post says "Did Chanyeol really talk behind Baekhyun's back?" and linked a clip of the said Instagram Live. 

In the clip, which you can see below starting at 1:08 mark, Chanyeol and Dynamic Duo's Gaeko joined Sehun for a drink. Sehun asked who was their favorite artist and as Gaeko answered his was Baekhyun, all three burst out laughing. Sehun then added, "Ahh sh*t"

Netizens are debating whether they actually had beef with Baekhyun or not. Some of the comments are: "In my eyes, nothing looks serious. Just friends goofing around. Y'all need to get a life."

"Well, he played H.O.T's Candy when fans requested Baekhyun's Candy. Coincidence? I think not."

"I feel like they talked sh*t about Baekhyun before they started the live stream. That's why they were laughing out of nowhere when nothing about saying your favorite artist is Baekhyun is funny."  

"I feel bad for Baekhyun..."

What do you think? 

trogdorthe8th
54 minutes ago

People are just combing through everything due to allegations made against him, I'm sure that any conversation with any idol could be twisted to a negative light if you put the right spin on it with the wrong scandal. I'm no fan of Chanyeol, but I've never held any ill-will towards him at all, so this is me coming from a neutral position. But reaching for this kind of stuff is really ridiculous. They could have easily been joking about him previously as a friend, or had an inside joke with him about things, or maybe there was a previous conversation about the song itself. But taking this small snippet of a conversation and blowing it up into "Clearly he was talking trash about Baekyun" is more than reaching.. They don't know and I don't know, but there's nothing there to indicate what was explicitly said. If they were so worried about this, why was it not brought up before if these were such red flags?

Lili
52 minutes ago

i think you guys are sick ...

seriously ....

stop these nonesense .....

