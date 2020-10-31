EXO's Chanyeol and Sehun's past Instagram Livestream stirs controversy

Netizens are split over past Instagram Livestream of EXO's Sehun and Chanyeol.

A post on a popular online community forum gained attention for alleging Chanyeol has bad-mouthed Baekhyun. The original post says "Did Chanyeol really talk behind Baekhyun's back?" and linked a clip of the said Instagram Live.

In the clip, which you can see below starting at 1:08 mark, Chanyeol and Dynamic Duo's Gaeko joined Sehun for a drink. Sehun asked who was their favorite artist and as Gaeko answered his was Baekhyun, all three burst out laughing. Sehun then added, "Ahh sh*t".

Netizens are debating whether they actually had beef with Baekhyun or not. Some of the comments are: "In my eyes, nothing looks serious. Just friends goofing around. Y'all need to get a life."

"Well, he played H.O.T's Candy when fans requested Baekhyun's Candy. Coincidence? I think not."

"I feel like they talked sh*t about Baekhyun before they started the live stream. That's why they were laughing out of nowhere when nothing about saying your favorite artist is Baekhyun is funny."

"I feel bad for Baekhyun..."

What do you think?