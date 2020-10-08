NCT Dream reunite as 7-members in concept photos for their upcoming track 'Déjà Vu (舞代路)' from 'Resonance Pt.1'

NCT Dream have finally reunited as 7-members!

In a few more hours on October 8 at 6 PM KST, NCT Dream will be dropping a track video for their upcoming unit song "Déjà Vu (舞代路)" from NCT 2020's 'Resonance Pt.1'. Ahead of the track video premiere, the Dreamies have unveiled a set of unit concept photos, giving fans a heart attack!

Meanwhile, NCT Dream's upcoming unit track "Déjà Vu" is a hip-hop dance genre, with lyrics centered around the theme of dance. The song suits NCT Dream's passion for music, dance, and the stage.

NCT 2020's upcoming full album 'Resonance Pt.1' will be released worldwide on October 12 at 6 PM KST!