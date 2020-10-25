'Garo Sero Institute' YouTubers call out Super Junior's Heechul

'Garo Sero Institute' YouTubers (lawyer Kang Yong Seok and former reporters Kim Se Ui and Kim Yong Ho) called out Super Junior's Heechul.

On October 24th, the 'Garo Sero Institute' left a post calling out Heechul on their YouTube channel's community tab. In the post, they stated, "BSE (commonly known as mad cow disease) demagogue Heechul!!! BSE got 0 people killed!!! Disaster Moon's flu shots have killed 48 people!!! Heechul!!! Are you only 'woke' when the government is conservative? Addressing BSE was you being politically correct but then you're indifferent to deaths by Moon's flu vaccines? I think you are the most repulsive human being. Heechul!!! Really makes me want to puke!!! Kim Hee Chul!!!"

Along with the message they added a link to an article from 2008, in which Heechul encourages to be cognizant of candlelight protests against importing U.S. beef after 'Inkigayo'.



