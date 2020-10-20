MONSTA X reveal track list for 3rd mini album 'Fatal Love'

MONSTA X have revealed the track list for their third mini album 'Fatal Love'.



The track list reveals the songs "Love Killa", "Gasoline", "Thriller", "Guess Who", "Nobody Else", "Beastmode", "Stand Together", "Night View", "Last Carnival", and "Sorry I'm Not Sorry". After their epic film 'Fantasia X', MONSTA X will be dropping concept photos until their music video teaser on October 29 KST, album preview on November 1, and the album release on November 2.



Check out MONSTA X's track list below!

