MONSTA X reveal shadowy concept photos for 'Fatal Love'

MONSTA X have revealed their latest concept photos for 'Fatal Love'.



In the teasers, MONSTA X are hidden by shadow before being revealed by a spotlight in version 4 of their concept photos. After their epic film 'Fantasia X', MONSTA X will be dropping concept photos until their music video teaser on October 29 KST, album preview on November 1, and the album release on November 2.



Take a look at MONSTA X' 'Fatal Love' teasers below and their previous teasers here and here.

