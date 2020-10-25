MAMAMOO members look regal in new concept photo for 'Travel'

MAMAMOO has unveiled a new concept photo for their comeback.

On October 26 KST, RBW Entertainment dropped a dazzling group concept photo for 'Travel', their upcoming 10th mini album. In the photo, the four members look like royalty as they post inside a magnificently luxurious room. After unveiling their pre-release single "Dingga", the group is getting ready to release the full album, featuring the title song "AYA".

What kind of travel do you think MAMAMOO will conceptually represent? Stay tuned for the drop of 'Travel' on November 3 at 6 PM KST!