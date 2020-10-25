17

3

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO members look regal in new concept photo for 'Travel'

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO has unveiled a new concept photo for their comeback.

On October 26 KST, RBW Entertainment dropped a dazzling group concept photo for 'Travel', their upcoming 10th mini album. In the photo, the four members look like royalty as they post inside a magnificently luxurious room. After unveiling their pre-release single "Dingga", the group is getting ready to release the full album, featuring the title song "AYA". 

What kind of travel do you think MAMAMOO will conceptually represent? Stay tuned for the drop of 'Travel' on November 3 at 6 PM KST!

  1. MAMAMOO
5 1,149 Share 85% Upvoted

2

ggbb8 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
excited ۹(ÒہÓ)۶

Share

2

Tuni226 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This looks like it has a completely different vibe from Dingga

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
21 hours ago   180   140,699
Changmin
TVXQ's Changmin is getting married today
16 hours ago   36   56,611
BLACKPINK, EVERGLOW, GFriend (Girlfriend), ITZY, IZ*ONE, LOONA, Nature, Red Velvet, Irene, Seulgi, Saturday, Weki Meki
The Top 10 Girl Group Songs of 2020 (So Far)
13 hours ago   53   31,873
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
21 hours ago   180   140,699
Block B, Hwa Sa, Taeyong
Cultual Appropriation in Kpop
35 minutes ago   5   517
BVNDIT, Cosmic Girls, Dream Catcher, Nature, Oh My Girl, REDSQUARE, Saturday, SECRET NUMBER, Weeekly, Weki Meki
10 Girl Groups You Need To Stan
1 hour ago   8   686
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
21 hours ago   180   140,699
Changmin
TVXQ's Changmin is getting married today
16 hours ago   36   56,611
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
21 hours ago   180   140,699

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND