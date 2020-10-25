5

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

TREASURE officially announces comeback with 3rd single album ‘The First Step: Chapter Three'

TREASURE has revealed their comeback album release date!

On October 26 KST, YG Entertainment unveiled the release date for TREASURE's 3rd single album, ‘The First Step: Chapter Three'. Via official SNS routes, the photo for their imminent comeback surprised their most eager fans. In the teaser poster, the boys are lined up against a futuristic backdrop. According to the poster, the new single album will be released on November 6. 

After making their debut, TREASURE promoted with their 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two' just last month. Are you ready for another comeback from the YG rookie group?

kxk6,798 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

SO EXCITED 😭 uhuh this looks like it’s going to be their bling bling era I can’t wait ❗️❗️

Eunbean1,439 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

milking the boys like hell

