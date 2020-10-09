15

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA (ft. (G)I-DLE's Soyeon & Miyeon) reveal 1st mini album 'All Out' track list

AKP STAFF

'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA have revealed the track list for their first mini album 'All Out'.

K/DA is a virtual K-pop group featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Miyeon as the voices of Akali and Ahri, respectively. Evelynn was voiced by Madison Beer in "Pop/Stars" and by Bea Miller in "The Baddest", while Kai'Sa was voiced by Jaira Burns in "Pop/Stars" and by Wolftyla in "The Baddest".

The track list below features "The Baddest", "More", "Villain", "Drum Go Um", and "I'll Show You".

K/DA's official music video for "More" is slated to premiere on YouTube on October 28.

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. Miyeon
  3. Soyeon
  4. ALL OUT
  5. KDA
2 1,443 Share 88% Upvoted

0

Seedofsky43 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

The only collaboration really good between kpop and east pop... But where is pop/stars?

Share

0

Eunbean1,490 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

I freaking LOVE "Baddest" especially Soyeon's first rap part, and not the mention the wrecker part "SPLIEEEESH". that part orgasmed me

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT, NCT U
NCT U go wild in 'Misfit' track video
6 hours ago   4   2,429

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND