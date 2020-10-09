'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA (ft. (G)I-DLE's Soyeon & Miyeon) reveal 1st mini album 'All Out' track list

'League of Legends' K-pop group K/DA have revealed the track list for their first mini album 'All Out'.



K/DA is a virtual K-pop group featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Miyeon as the voices of Akali and Ahri, respectively. Evelynn was voiced by Madison Beer in "Pop/Stars" and by Bea Miller in "The Baddest", while Kai'Sa was voiced by Jaira Burns in "Pop/Stars" and by Wolftyla in "The Baddest".



The track list below features "The Baddest", "More", "Villain", "Drum Go Um", and "I'll Show You".



K/DA's official music video for "More" is slated to premiere on YouTube on October 28.

