Korean netizens react to the news of President Trump testing positive for COVID19

It has been reported that U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID19, today.

President Trump tweeted, "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for the COVID-19, We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through his TOGETHER!"

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

It was reported earlier that Trump's senior counselor Hope Hicks has tested positive for the COVID-19. Since then, the President and his wife were in quarantine after the confirmation.



President Trump also tweeted the news of his quarantine stating, "Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!"



President Trump's officials did not wear masks during the presidential election debate, which could lead to more confirmed cases.



Many Korean netizens are worried as they expect the number of COVID19 patients to increase more and more. They also continue to criticize the president for not wearing a mask.





Netizens' Commented:

"This is a complete comedy. I knew he would get it from the moment he refused to wear a mask."

"Why wouldn't he wear a mask when everyone else in the world is? As a president, he should set an example. Is he even capable of being a president?"

"Oh no Trump got effected by Xi Jinping's biological attack with the COVID19."

"What the? This is like watching a comedy show."



"And this is why everyone says to wear masks."



"We've been telling him to wear a mask."

"He's probably going to suffer hard through this."



"This is actually hilarious."



"Man, Kim Jong Un should have gotten COVID19."

"This was all Xi Jinping's big plan lol."



