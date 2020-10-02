VERIVERY continue to unveil individual concept photos of Minchan and Gyehyeon for their upcoming mini-album 'Face Us'

VERIVERY continues to follow the promotion schedule as they release more teaser concept photos of members Minchan and Gyehyeon.

Previously, the boy group unveiled the teaser photos of members Hoyoung and Dongheon. On October 3 at midnight KST, VERIVERY released new photos of two more members.



The two members also pose in the red and blue lighting, showing a contrast between the hot and cold in the photos. Gyehyeon shows a barcode on his neck adding to the apocalyptic vibe in the concept photos. In the teaser videos, the two members show a different concept as Minchan shows up blindfolded in the day while Gyehyeon shows up blindfolded in the night.

VERIVERY will be releasing their album 'Face Us' and music video on October 13. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!