Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

Golden Child gives a glimpse of their music video for "Pump It Up" in the first MV teaser

Previously, Golden Child unveiled the album preview as they gave a snippet of each song through a highlight medley. Now, they give a glimpse of the new music video for 'Pump It Up'.

The boys have been showing off various concepts so far through photos and videos. On October 3 at midnight KST, they unveiled a preview of the music video in which each member shows off a different profession such as radio hosts, chefs, and movie directors.

You can expect to see a different side of the boys of Golden Child in this teaser video. Golden Child's 2nd single album 'Pump It Up' as well as the boys' new title track of the same name, will be released this October 7 at 6 PM KST!

So stay tuned while you check out the MV teaser above!

sounds fun to me! guess we'll see

