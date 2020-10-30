Korean female students can now order pants for their uniforms instead of skirts

Korean students usually wear uniforms to school starting Junior Highschool. Female students would need to pay extra to order a set of pants for their uniforms because the female student uniform only comes with skirts as a standard.

Some schools have demanded a form in which female students can select pants as an option when purchasing their school uniforms. Due to the high demands, the board of education belated expanded the option for female students.

On October 30, a Ministerial meeting on Social Relations was held at the Seoul Government Complex in Jongno, Seoul. The Ministry of Education announced that the city will continue until the first quarter of next year to address fairness in schools. The ministry stated they will revise the guidelines for purchasing school uniforms by provincial education offices.

Previously, there have been complaints requesting revising and improving the guidelines and forms for ordering school uniforms. In 2015, the 'School Uniform Purchasing System' was implemented across the country. According to this system, the provincial education office is required to purchase student uniforms utilizing the school uniform purchasing guidelines produced by each education office.

There have been recommendations to allow female students the option to purchase pants rather than just skirts. In the school uniform purchase form, there was only an option for skirts for female students. Now, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education stated that they revised the rule to allow female students to choose between pants or skirts when purchasing their school uniforms.



