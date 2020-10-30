Jessi almost hits Lee Hyori with the baseball during the ceremonial first pitch

The video clip of the ceremonial first pitch event at the opening of a baseball game is gaining attention.

On October 29, the members of Refund Sisters appeared as special guests at the baseball game between the Hanwha Eagles and the KT Wiz. The Refund Sisters performed their song "Don't Touch Me" before the game began.

Lee Hyori and Jessi later changed into Hanwha Eagles' uniforms and went on the field to participate in the ceremonial first pitch event. Jessi was in charge of the pitching while Lee Hyori took the role of the batter.

Jessi sent a signal to Lee Hyori to tell her to move away if the ball gets thrown too hard. Lee Hyori nodded in determination and waited for the ball.

When Jessi threw the ball, Lee Hyori turned her body to avoid the ball that flew by very close to her face. There were gasps and exclamations of surprise from the audience as they were surprised too.

Luckily Lee Hyori wasn't hurt but seemed disappointed that she didn't even get to swing the bat. Lee Hyori waved her hand to notify everyone she was okay. Jessi ran toward Lee Hyori to check if she was okay. Jessi was seen putting her hand over her chest and breathed a sigh of relief.