Fans excited for Taemin's upcoming title song "IDEA" as it was composed by the same composers of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP"

SHINee's Taemin is preparing his upcoming album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2' and packing the album full of tracks.

The teaser tracklist for Taemin's album has been released on Taemin's official website and the artist's various social media accounts on October 30 KST. Taemin's album has drawn much attention as the nine-track album will feature songs that express Taemin's various musical colors.

The album, which is scheduled to be released on November 9 KST, includes the track "IDEA," "Heaven," "Impressionable," "Think of You," and more.

The title track "IDEA" will be a dance-pop song with a clear contrast between the light sessions from the intense groovy sessions. The lyrics express the unraveling process of moving away from the previous self, using Plato's Theory of Forms.

In addition, Taemin plans to make another transformation following his prologue single '2 KIDS' and 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' in which he showed a powerful and intense performance.

Many fans are becoming excited as they have discovered that two composers, Austin Owens and James Foye III, from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," have participated in the production of Taemin's title track "IDEA." They're also excited that Red Velvet's Wendy is featured in "Be Your Enemy," which is the fourth track of Taemin's upcoming album.



Many Taemin fans are sharing their reaction to finding out about the composers to his title track. Fans are excited to hear Taemin's new song and are ready to be impressed yet again by another amazing piece.