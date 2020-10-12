2

Kiel Tutin, man who participated in creating BLACKPINK's choreography, speaks up against death threats he's been receiving

Kiel Tutin spoke out against the death threats he's been receiving.

The choreography was part of creating the choreography for BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" and "Pretty Savage". Some fans were dissatisfied with the choreography - many believed that some of it had been lifted straight up from other groups. Whatever the reason, Kiel Tutin revealed that he has been receiving hate comments, death threats, and that he had even seen photoshopped posts claiming that he was being racist.

He also clarified that he had only made about 20% of the choreography, because K-pop companies usually reach out to various different choreographers and also have in-house choreographers who take the choreography that outside choreographers made for them and combine many factors.

You can check out all of his stories on his account here.

