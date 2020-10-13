6

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yoo Seung Joon expresses anger at the Military Affairs Administration chief who wants to keep the ban on the former K-pop star from entering Korea

Nineties K-pop Star Yoo Seung Joon claimed that the government's entry ban preventing him from entering Korea is "strict discrimination and a violation of human rights." He continued to stress that "Even if I am called Steven Yoo and not Yoo Seung Joon, my roots are still in Korea. The fact that I am one of many overseas Koreans who miss their home country remains unchanged."

Yoo Seung Joon was one of the most popular stars in K-pop in the nineties but that all changed due to one decision. He was banned permanently from entering Korea ever since denouncing his Korean residency back in 2002 and, instead, obtaining a U.S. citizenship, in order to dodge serving in the military.

On October 13, Yoo Seung Joon left a lengthy letter directed to the Military Manpower Administration chief.

The letter was specifically directed to chief Mo Jong Hwa, who attended the National Defense Commission's parliamentary audit and stated that Yoo Seung Joon's entry ban should be maintained. The chief of the Military Manpower Administration stated, "Steve Yoo has voluntarily abandoned his mandatory military service duty and has repeatedly promised the Korean citizens that he will fulfill his military duty fairly but has refused to do so." Chief Mo Jung Hwa also added that if Yoo Seung Joon were to be permitted into the country and he returns to the entertainment industry, the men serving in the military would feel unjust. Therefore, Chief Mo stated that the entry ban should remain in place from the Military Manpower Administration's standpoint.

In response to this, Yoo Seung Joon replied, "I still feel apologetic that I failed to keep my promise to join the military in 2002, which disappointed many people. However, I don't think it's fair to impose an indefinite entry ban on the issue on the grounds of security for the Republic of Korea and to continue to refuse to lift the ban for over 18 years."

Yoo Seung Joon explained that he had immigrated to the U.S. with his family and earned permanent residency. He stated there was no institutional consideration for permanent residents in the military service at the time; therefore, he had to obtain citizenship to live with his family. Yoo Seung Joon argued, "I understand it is not illegal for a permanent resident to obtain citizenship. Is it illegal that I failed to keep my promise?"

He continued to argue, "There are more than 20,000 people who have been relieved of their military service obligations by acquiring foreign citizenship in the past five years. But I am the first and the only person in the history of Korea who has been banned from entering into the country because I obtained citizenship to avoid military service."

Yoo Seung Joon also stressed, "Although it is wrong that I was not able to keep my promise as a celebrity, it is serious discrimination and violation of human rights to prevent an individual from entering into the country for many years."

He concluded the message by saying, "It is very regrettable and unfair that the government recently refused to issue a visa to me even though the Supreme Court ruled that I should be issued a visa in the lawsuit that has continued for five years. I am very disappointed that the Military Manpower Administration chief expressed his position that the entry ban should be maintained. I expect the court to make a correct judgment on the recent lawsuit that was filed again."

#firstline 병무청장님. 한국 병무청장님은 오늘 국회 국정감사에서 저에 대한 입국금지가 계속 유지되어야 한다는 입장을 밝혔습니다. 그 이유로는 제가 병역의무를 이행한다고 누차 약속했음에도 미국 시민권을 취득하여 병역의무를 이탈했고, 제가 입국하면 장병들의 상실감이 클 것이라는 점을 들었습니다. 제가 2002년 당시 군대에 가겠다는 약속을 지키지 못하고 많은 분들께 실망감을 드린 점은 지금도 죄송하게 생각합니다. 하지만 그 문제를 가지고 대한민국 안전보장 등을 이유로 무기한 입국금지 조치를 하고, 18년 7개월이 지난 지금도 당시와 똑같은 논리로 계속 입국을 거부하는 것은 형평에 맞지 않다고 생각합니다. 저는 한국에서 데뷔할 때 이미 가족과 함께 미국 이민을 가 오랫동안 미국에서 거주한 영주권자였고, 미국에서 사는 교포신분으로 활동을 했습니다. 당시는 병역에 있어 지금과 같은 영주권자에 대한 제도적 고려가 없었기 때문에 영주권이 상실되지 않고 가족과 함께 살 수 있으려면 부득이 시민권을 취득할 수 밖에 없는 사정이 있었습니다. 결국 가족들의 설득과 많은 고민끝에 막판에 시민권을 취득하게 되었지만 이 과정에서 어떠한 위법도 없었습니다. 영주권자가 시민권을 취득한 것 자체는 위법이 아닌 것으로 알고 있습니다. 그러면 마음을 바꾼 것이 위법한 일입니까? 아니면 약속을 지키지 못한 것이 위법한 일입니까? 지난 5년간만 따져도 외국 국적을 취득하여 병역의 의무가 말소된 사람이 2만 명이 넘습니다. 1년에 4천명 정도입니다. 하지만 병역을 기피할 목적으로 시민권을 취득했다고 간주되어 입국금지를 당한 사람은 대한민국 역사상 제가 처음이자 마지막입니다. 법 앞에는 부한 자나 가난한 자나, 권력이 있는 자나 그렇지 않은 자나, 유명한 자나 무명한 자나, 그 누구나 모두 평등해야 할 것인데도 말입니다. 저는 대한민국의 안전보장, 질서유지, 공공복리, 외교관계 등 대한민국의 이익을 해칠 우려가 있는 사람이 아닙니다. 저는 범죄자도 아니고, 권력자나 재벌도 아니며 정치인은 더더욱 아닙니다. 저는 아주 예전에 잠깐 인기를 누렸던 힘없는 연예인에 불과합니다. 유승준이 아닌 스티브 유로 불려도 저의 뿌리는 대한민국에 있고, 고국을 그리워 하는 많은 재외동포 중 한 사람인 사실은 변하지 않습니다. 연예인으로서 한 약속을 지키지 못한 잘못이 있지만, 이를 두고 정부가 나서서 몇 십년 째 대한민국 안전보장 등을 이유로 대한민국에 발도 디디지 못하게 막는 것은 엄연한 차별이자 인권침해입니다. 5년 동안 계속된 소송에서 대법원은 저에게 비자를 발급해줘야 한다는 취지로 판시한 바 있습니다. 그런데도 정부가 최근 저에 대한 비자발급을 다시 거부하고, 오늘 병무청장님이 입국금지가 계속 유지되어야 한다는 입장을 밝힌 점은 대단히 유감스럽고, 부당한 처사라고 생각합니다. 최근 다시 제기한 소송에 대하여 법원의 올바른 판단을 기대합니다. #18년7개월전 #당시와똑같은논리로 #입국거부 #형평성에어긋 #올바른판단

HSK2,548 pts 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

It's hard to feel sympathetic for him. We all know how serious SK takes its mandatory military service and he surely knew too, yet he had decided to become a naturalized U.S. citizen just before he was about to be drafted.

k_kid5,848 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

He's the one who left the country for the US and got the whip for it. And he's the victim? This guy literally used to tout about being a man and a man has to serve the military when he called upon to do his duties and adamantly stated he would serve. I remember watching a video of him purposefully "slipping" on a platform and fell on his back during a MV shooting and delayed his conscription due to that just to get more time for his citizenship to go through. And when the time came to serve and he was able to obtain his US citizenship, he ran.

