Jessi shows off her thicc curves and says, "You Can't refund this view."

Recently, Jessi showed off her perfect thicc figure as she updated her fans through her social media.



On October 13th, Jessi posted two photos with the caption, "You can’t refund this view♡" on her Instagram.

In the photos, she is seen posing to take pictures against the backdrop of nature. Jessi poses confidently against the railing and boasts of a firm slim body line that has been chiseled by exercise. Her body's perfect curves draw attention as many netizens are impressed by her unrealistic and shapely body figure.

Jessi continued to show off her charisma with blond hair, intense smoky makeup, bright red lipstick that matched the leggings that she was wearing.

Meanwhile, Jessi is appearing on MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' with Uhm Jung Hwa, and Lee Hyori.



