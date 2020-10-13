13

5

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Jessi shows off her thicc curves and says, "You Can't refund this view."

AKP STAFF

Recently, Jessi showed off her perfect thicc figure as she updated her fans through her social media. 

On October 13th, Jessi posted two photos with the caption, "You can’t refund this view♡" on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Can’t refund this view. ❤️

A post shared by Jessi / 제시 (@jessicah_o) on

In the photos, she is seen posing to take pictures against the backdrop of nature. Jessi poses confidently against the railing and boasts of a firm slim body line that has been chiseled by exercise. Her body's perfect curves draw attention as many netizens are impressed by her unrealistic and shapely body figure.

Jessi continued to show off her charisma with blond hair, intense smoky makeup, bright red lipstick that matched the leggings that she was wearing.

Meanwhile, Jessi is appearing on MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' with Uhm Jung Hwa, and Lee Hyori.

  1. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
1 714 Share 72% Upvoted

0

stinky-tofu-325 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

I guess she means her plastic surgeon won't give her a refund for installing that hippo hiney.

Share
Cosmic Girls
7 Times When WJSN Mastered Boy Group Dances
8 minutes ago   0   214
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
3 days ago   143   42,212
Black Swan, RaNia
Black Swan Goodbye Rania tracklist
12 hours ago   6   760

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND