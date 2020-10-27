TWICE, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE, & ITZY join the '2020 The Fact Music Awards' lineup

The '2020 The Fact Music Awards' is finally coming this December!

Previously, the '2020 TMA' was forced to postpone the ceremony, which was scheduled to take place earlier this year. Now, the awards will be returning as an online event in December featuring a spectacular lineup of K-Pop artists as guests and performers!

The '2020 TMA' confirmed early on after announcing its online event that BTS would be joining the festivities as the first official guest of the lineup. Now, the awards has also announced 4 more artists as part of the second lineup - TWICE, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE, and ITZY!

Keep your eyes peeled for two more additional artist lineup announcements ahead of the '2020 TMA's, coming soon! More details regarding the '2020 TMA's including how to tune in will be available soon via the awards' official website.

