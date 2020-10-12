Ham So Won speaks about how she felt hearing her divorce rumors

TV personality Ham So Won confessed her feelings about the rumors of a feud with her husband and rumors of her divorce.

On October 12 KST, Ham So Won and Jin Hua appeared on the first episode of SBS Plus 'Did You Eat? - Kang Ho Dong's Meal'.



In the new episode, Ham So Won shed tears while explaining the social media posts that fueled the rumors last month. She stated, "Even in my eyes, it looked like I made a grand announcement." as she showed her tears. She also added, "I saw a fortune teller, and I heard that I could get divorced this year. The fortune-teller told me that my husband would reunite with his old love."





She surprised many netizens as she seemed to have secretly have gone through a heartache.

In the episode, Ham So Won's husband, who is 18 years younger than her, appeared as a surprised guest. Jin Hua talked about the whole story behind why he left the house after an argument with Ham So Won. He exposed that Ham So Won had a hot temper. He also claimed that he does argue with Ham So Won frequently during the day, but they reconcile during the night. He also revealed that there are rumors about their divorce, even in China, not only in Korea.





In this episode, Jin Hua surprised Ham So Won with a meal to create a warm memory between the two and prepared a special dish for his wife, who recently went through much heartache.

