Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

FNC Entertainment's new rookie boy group P1Harmony unveils debut schedule poster

FNC Entertainment's brand new rookie boy group P1Harmony has finally announced their debut date for October 28 at 6 PM KST!

According to the group's debut schedule poster below, official teasers begin this October 14 with a title poster as well as a teaser trailer film. The boys then plan on releasing a jacket poster, a prologue, MV teasers, an album tracklist and highlight medley, etc before their full debut at the end of this month. 

Meanwhile, back on October 8, P1Harmony became the first ever K-Pop group to star in a pre-debut motion picture film - 'P1Harmony: The Beginning of a New World' - depicting their debut universe and storyline.

Are you ready for P1Harmony grand debut with their 1st mini album, 'Disharmony: Stand Out'?

NineMusesMinha166 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

im excited!!

brideofchani5,582 pts 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

oh no.....here comes Keyhole

