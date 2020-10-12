FNC Entertainment's new rookie boy group P1Harmony unveils debut schedule poster





FNC Entertainment's brand new rookie boy group P1Harmony has finally announced their debut date for October 28 at 6 PM KST!

According to the group's debut schedule poster below, official teasers begin this October 14 with a title poster as well as a teaser trailer film. The boys then plan on releasing a jacket poster, a prologue, MV teasers, an album tracklist and highlight medley, etc before their full debut at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, back on October 8, P1Harmony became the first ever K-Pop group to star in a pre-debut motion picture film - 'P1Harmony: The Beginning of a New World' - depicting their debut universe and storyline.

Are you ready for P1Harmony grand debut with their 1st mini album, 'Disharmony: Stand Out'?