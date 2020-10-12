EXO's Kai becomes the first male muse for Bobbi Brown

It appears that EXO member Kai has become the first male muse for the cosmetics brand Bobbi Brown.

On October 12th, Kim Yoon Hee, the editor-in-chief of 1st Look Magazine, posted a photo on with EXO's Kai on her Instagram. In the photo, it showed Kim Yoon Hee posing with Kai holding a cake.

On the cake, it had the phrase "Kai x Bobbi Brown: Congratulations on becoming the first male muse for Bobbi," confirming the news of Kai becoming the first male muse of the famous cosmetics brand.

The news has been spreading through social media such as Twitter as excited fans share the photo and congratulate the Kpop singer.

Kai x Bobbi Brown

“Congratulations on being the first male muse for Bobbi ♥️”



OMG 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LEWER4tBEj — 🧸 (@jjonqins) October 12, 2020

KAI THE FIRST GUCCI GLOBAL AMBASSADOR and FIRST MALE MUSE FOR BOBBI BROWN i'm not crying 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TJkzUA7aze — candice ✨ idol of idols KAI (@gucciibear) October 12, 2020