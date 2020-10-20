1

Rain Company introduces first actor to join label, Oh Ye Joo

Rain Company has introduced the label's first actor, Oh Ye Joo.

Rain previously teased the announcement on Instagram, saying, "I have a little news tomorrow at 12AM," which got netizens talking. He's now revealed the news is the introduction of his label's latest addition - 17-year-old upcoming actress Oh Ye Joo.

Rain wrote, "I'm introducing Oh Ye Joo, the first actress to join Rain Company. She's practicing hard every day to show how she's improving."

Stay tuned for updates on Oh Ye Joo.

