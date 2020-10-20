20

7

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BLACKPINK's Lisa first female K-pop star to be named official global face of 'MAC Cosmetics'

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK's Lisa has been named the official global face of 'MAC Cosmetics'.

In the Twitter post below, the top cosmetics brand announced, "We're pumped to finally announce Lisa from BLACKPINK as the newest face of MAC Cosmetics." Global creative director Drew Elliott stated, "Always confident and never one to shy away from risks, she embodies our commitment to celebrating individuality and self-expression above all else. We can't wait for her fans to see what she has in store for them through our collaboration."

Lisa also commented, "MAC is truly at the forefront of trendsetting, which I'm reminded of every time I see a MAC campaign or the incredible looks their artists create backstage at fashion weeks around the world. It's an honor to partner with a brand with such an incredible heritage and unrivaled expertise in makeup artistry. I am thrilled and looking forward to this journey."

Lisa is the first female K-pop idol to become a global ambassador for 'MAC Cosmetics'.

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Lisa
  3. MAC
5 2,120 Share 74% Upvoted

1

jokbal_is_yum3,597 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Get that sweet, sweet CF Won, lady.
^__^

Share

0

del89381 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

What about moonshot?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Yezi
Yezi reveals savage MV teaser for 'Mimew'
3 minutes ago   0   106
MAMAMOO
MAMAMOO bring back retro in 'Dingga' MV
18 minutes ago   0   405
BAE173
BAE173's Youngseo gets a KO in debut trailer
22 minutes ago   0   181

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND