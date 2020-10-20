BLACKPINK's Lisa first female K-pop star to be named official global face of 'MAC Cosmetics'

BLACKPINK's Lisa has been named the official global face of 'MAC Cosmetics'.



In the Twitter post below, the top cosmetics brand announced, "We're pumped to finally announce Lisa from BLACKPINK as the newest face of MAC Cosmetics." Global creative director Drew Elliott stated, "Always confident and never one to shy away from risks, she embodies our commitment to celebrating individuality and self-expression above all else. We can't wait for her fans to see what she has in store for them through our collaboration."



Lisa also commented, "MAC is truly at the forefront of trendsetting, which I'm reminded of every time I see a MAC campaign or the incredible looks their artists create backstage at fashion weeks around the world. It's an honor to partner with a brand with such an incredible heritage and unrivaled expertise in makeup artistry. I am thrilled and looking forward to this journey."



Lisa is the first female K-pop idol to become a global ambassador for 'MAC Cosmetics'.



