EXO's Chanyeol teases 'Minimal Warm' for 'She's My Type' OST

EXO's Chanyeol has revealed the teaser for his song "Minimal Warm" for the 'She's My Type' OST.

"Minimal Warm" is about wondering whether someone will love you despite your flaws, and it represents the theme for the main character, who's also named Chanyeol. As previously reported, the webtoon has been collaborating with artists like B1A4's Sandeul, GRAY, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, Crush, MONSTA X's Shownu and Minhyuk, A Pink's Eunji, and Standing Egg.

Chanyeol's "Minimal Warm" drops on November 1 KST. 

