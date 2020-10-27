Park Bo Gum hosts '2020 Korea Navy Defense Concert' in first official appearance since enlistment

Actor Park Bo Gum hosted the '2020 Korea Navy Defense Concert' as his first official promotional activity since his enlistment.



Park Bo Gum enlisted as a navy sailor this past August and recently wrapped up his 6 weeks of basic training. On October 27, the Republic of Korea Navy announced Park Bo Gum would be hosting the concert held at Seogwipo Art Center on Jeju Island to celebrate the Navy's 19th onboard panel.



At the event, the actor introduced himself, stating, "After completing basic training since joining the Navy in August, I am doing my first official activity here on Jeju Island."



Park Bo Gum is currently serving as a cultural promotion soldier for the navy. He's expected to be discharged in April of 2022.