Seventeen reveal parts of their album through the highlight medley teaser of their special album '; [Semicolon]'

In just a week, Seventeen will be making their comeback with a special album titled '; [Semicolon].'

They have been preparing their fans through various teaser content until now. On October 13 at midnight KST, the boy group released more teaser content and gave a snippet of their album. The highlight medley teaser covers all the songs of the album and lets fans listen to each song's highlight. The tracklist has been previously released as well. So follow along with the tracklist with the highlight medley.

The special album '; [Semicolon]' will be fully released on October 19 at 6 PM KST. Check out the highlight medley to Seventeen's new album until then.



