12

0

Teaser
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Seventeen reveal parts of their album through the highlight medley teaser of their special album '; [Semicolon]'

AKP STAFF

In just a week, Seventeen will be making their comeback with a special album titled '; [Semicolon].'

They have been preparing their fans through various teaser content until now. On October 13 at midnight KST, the boy group released more teaser content and gave a snippet of their album. The highlight medley teaser covers all the songs of the album and lets fans listen to each song's highlight. The tracklist has been previously released as well. So follow along with the tracklist with the highlight medley.

The special album '; [Semicolon]' will be fully released on October 19 at 6 PM KST. Check out the highlight medley to Seventeen's new album until then.

  1. Seventeen
1 581 Share 100% Upvoted

0

DMV2DMZ288 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

"Do Re Me" and "All My Love" stand out to me. "All My Love" hits your heart just like "Kidult" and that is why I rock with "SVTN FLVRS". These days, very few male groups are hitting the bullseye like this.

Share
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
2 days ago   139   40,912

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND