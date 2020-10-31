E'LAST drops teaser images for 7-member comeback without Wonjun

E'LAST will be coming back without Wonjun.

The group will be having their first comeback since debuting this past June, but the comeback will not include Wonjun as he'll be sitting out due to 'Boni Hani' schedules. The group will come back as a 7 member group for their 2nd mini-album 'Awake'. They've dropped the 7 members' individual teaser images as well as a group teaser image for the comeback.

Check them out as well as the scheduler below, and get ready for their comeback on November 11th at 6PM KST.



