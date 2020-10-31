7

IU posts 'Love Poem' live clip with a heartwarming message

IU posted a live clip of  "Love Poem" with a heartwarming message to celebrate the song's 1st anniversary since the initial release. 

On November 1 at midnight KST, the talented artist treated fans with a special live clip of "Love Poem" to celebrate the first year since the release of the song. Her soothing vocal is perfect for late autumn. In addition, she wrote a heartwarming message to her fans in the description. Below is the full message.


We produced this live video, thanks to your love and support for the first anniversary of the release of the song, "Love Poem".

2020, which must have been particularly confusing and difficult for everyone, only has two more months left.

We hope that you have a heart-warming winter wherever you are, so that the cold does not get to you.


Check out the video above. What do you think?

  1. IU
Princess IU. I am a huge fan, what is the name of her fandom?

