Seventeen adorn the cover of Seventeen Magazine and talk about their new album '; [Semicolon]'

Earlier this month, the sensational K-pop boy group Seventeen successfully released their special album '; [Semicolon].' Now they sit down with Seventeen Magazine to talk about the album's inspiration and the message they want to give their fans who are listening to their songs.

Making their debut in 2015, the boy group quickly made their way to the top as they became one of the most popular K-pop boy groups. Their recent special album '; [Semicolon]' sold nearly a million copies after its release on October 17.

Seventeen was able to gain a massive fan base after five years since its debut with tours scheduled this year. However, all their performances were canceled due to the pandemic affecting all the world. The boy group didn't want to let down their fans, so they prepared albums after another.

In June, they released the EP 'Heng:garæ' followed by the special album '; [Semicolon].' Member S.Coup stated, "Through this album, we focused on the message of comfort to those who try their best to overcome their limits.”

As the entire world goes through a time of difficulty, the group Seventeen hopes to bring the world together through their music. Member Mingyu told Seventeen Magazine that "We are a multi-member group of thirteen individuals, which means that we are quite diverse and inclusive. In this sense, our music can reflect the diverse ideas and thoughts of many people with different backgrounds. I’m always amazed by the power of music in that it influences audiences around the world regardless of where you live or what language you speak. It makes me very happy that we can communicate with a lot of people through music.”







Also, member Jeonghan revealed that Seventeen also formed unit groups to show a wide range of the group's charms. He stated, “We formed four different unit groups separated by age, in order to show Seventeen’s limitless charms and versatility. We wanted to express the unique colors and charms of all thirteen members, and at the same time, prove that we can perform in unison as a team.”

Although the group is composed of different individuals from different backgrounds, Seventeen was able to bond together as a group and harmoniously work together. Hoshi revealed that the key to working together was communication. He stated, "Through the process of sharing our thoughts, it’s important to understand and respect each other. It’s a natural process for us to share our opinions and actively engage in conversations when discussing music."



The boys have truly taken a long journey together to get to where they are now. You can read more in detail about the interview and check out more cool images with Seventeen Magazine on their official website.

Photography By: PARKJAWOOK



