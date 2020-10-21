BTS spotted scoring 'Dynamite'(?) seats for the '2020 MLB World Series' games

The '2020 MLB World Series' gave BTS a shoutout by inviting them in 2D to the games!

Earlier on October 20 before the first game of the '2020 MLB World Series' began, one of the MLB's Twitter accounts Cut4 tweeted, "Oh hey, BTS's got some 'Dynamite' seats for the World Series." In the photo accompanying the tweet, large, 2D panels of the BTS members can be seen taking up front railing seats for the games!

In addition, the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the teams playing in the championship, gave another shoutout to the BTS boys by sharing a video of the members' 2D panels at the Globe Life Field Stadium. The Dodgers said, "We already know who BTS is rooting for. Who's your bias? Ours is Yoongi."

Back in May of last year, BTS's SUGA was seen attending a Los Angeles Dodgers game to cheer on Korean player Ryu Hyun Jin.

Do you think SUGA is still cheering for the LA Dodgers, after Ryu Hyun Jin transferred to the Toronto Blue Jays at the end of last year? Or do you think he might be cheering for the opposing team, the Tampa Bay Rays, with Korean player Choi Ji Man making his 'World Series' debut?

Oh hey, @BTS_twt's got some 𝘥𝘺𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘦 seats for the World Series 👀 pic.twitter.com/W8gueIbXbG — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 20, 2020