BLACKPINK's Rose and Jennie encourage Lisa to speak more in an interview

BLACKPINK is truly the top K-pop girl idol group receiving much interest and love from fans from all across the world.

They recently performed their new song "Lovesick Girls" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' for the first time, and now they appeared on 'Good Morning America' as they talk about their new album. Host Michael Strahan greeted the girls on an online interview and congratulated them on their success.

He asked various questions in which Rose and Jennie eloquently answered in English. The host asked why the girls named their album 'The Album,' Rose replied the girls did think of various names but felt that their fans have been waiting for this album, and that's why they named it 'The Album.'

The next question Michael Strahan asked was, "When the pandemic is over, where are you most looking forward to performing?" This is when the English speaking members Jennie and Rose encouraged their fellow member Lisa, who is also fluent in English, to speak. The two members looked over to Lisa while Rose even put her hand towards her, signaling for her to talk.



Lisa finally answered, "All around the world because we miss our BLINKS so so much."





Many fans were able to see this cute warm interaction between the members as the members kindly gave Lisa a chance to talk since she also speaks English well. Because of this sweet consideration, global fans could hear Lisa's voice even for a short moment.

BLACKPINK members expressed their longing to see their fans as they wish to perform on stage live for fans as soon as possible.