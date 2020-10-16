36

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK's Jennie decorates three covers for W Magazine with a classy, vintage Chanel look

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK member Jennie decorated the covers of W Magazine.

Jennie posted several pictorials on her Instagram on October 16th. The photos were taken with W Korea magazine as Jennie beautifully displayed the classy Chanel look.

In the latest pictorial, Jennie showed off various vintage looks, such as the classy white jacket with black leather trimming along with good jewelry.

#COCOCRUSH @chanelofficial @wkorea

With @hongjanghyun

In particular, Jennie exuded a dreamy aura with unique makeup, including her retro-style hair.

Her gaze looks more intense as her eyebrows are shaped in an arch.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK recently unveiled their Netflix documentary 'BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky.'

urfavhoe452 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

her eyebrows stand out tho

blackvelvet-once116 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Queen of Kpop 👑

