DRIPPIN is ready for their autumn voyage as they debut with their first mini-album 'Boyager'

DRIPPIN is ready to embark on an epic voyage, with a promotion schedule for their debut mini-album 'Boyager'!

Previously, the boy group unveiled the promotion schedule for the dates they will release teaser material. Just as according to the teaser schedule, the boy group released the first set of teaser photos for their debut.

In the teaser photos, the boys exude the autumn vibe as they are dressed like college students with preppy outfits.

DRIPPIN is scheduled to debut with their mini-album on October 28 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come.



