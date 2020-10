WINNER's Song Min Ho has released another stylish concept teaser film for his upcoming 2nd full album, 'Take'!

In this cryptic teaser film, Song Min Ho explores his inner duality as he appears side by side with himself, potentially giving away some more hints about his comeback title track "Run Away". Song Min Ho's full solo comeback - his first in 2 years - is coming up on October 30 at 6 PM KST.

Are you looking forward to Song Min Ho's "Run Away"?