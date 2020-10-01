Wonho opens up his own YouTube channel

Wonho has opened up his own YouTube channel.



On October 1, the former MONSTA X member announced he'd opened up a channel, writing, "Hello, this is Wonho! You're about to watch various sides of me through 'ohhoho,' so please look forward to it."



In other news, Wonho recently let fans know he's finished preparing his next album during his online solo concert '#IWONHOYOU'.



Follow Wonho's channel here.