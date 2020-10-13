A Chinese ARMY beaten up for having a BTS phone case and needs to be hospitalized for a month

Amid the controversy in China over BTS's '6.25' statement, there has been a post floating around Weibo, that claims a person was allegedly assaulted for being a BTS fan.



On October 13, a post was created on Weibo, one of China's biggest social media platforms similar to Twitter, which included a photo capture of a conversation from 'WeChat'.



The conversation revealed that a citizen who had a BTS cellphone case was assaulted. The citizen with the BTS phone case was severely injured on her face and had her leg broken. The assault was so severe that it required the victim to hospitalized for a month.



The netizen who uploaded the post stated that the victim will be treated at a hospital. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation of whether the assault actually took place but it is going viral on Weibo.



Yet, other netizens commented on the post saying, "She deserved the beating because she still likes BTS" as many Chinese netizens criticized the victim for being a BTS fan.



Previously, BTS won the Van Fleet Award from the Korea Society for their contribution to the South Korea-U.S. relations. During the acceptance speech, RM stated, "Korea Society's 2020 Gala is especially meaningful as this year marks the Korean War's 70th anniversary. We will always remember the history of pain that our two nations shared together and the sacrifices of the countless men and women".

Some Chinese netizens raised an issue with RM's use of the phrase "Two Nations" which stands for the two countries of South Korea and the U.S. The Chinese netizens stated that BTS has "ignored Chinese soldiers' noble sacrifices during the Korea War".

