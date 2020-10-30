Rain and Kim Tae Hee top list of celebrities with fortunes in real estate

Celebrity couple Rain and Kim Tae Hee have topped the list of celebrities with fortunes in real estate.



On the October 30th episode of 'Entertainment Relay Live', Rain and Kim Tae Hee were named as the celebrities who have the biggest fortune in real estate with 81.4 billion Won ($71,844,714.48 USD) in property assets. The power couple beat out stars like Lee Hyori, So Ji Sub, Suzy, and BoA who are known to be wealthy property owners.



Coming in 2nd on the list is actor Kwon Sang Woo with 78.2 billion Won ($69,015,480.38 USD) in real estate assets, actress Jun Ji Hyun is in 3rd with 75.5 billion Won ($66,632,592.95 USD), actor Song Seung Hun comes in 4th with 69.2 billion Won ($61,078,992.48 USD), 'Asia's Prince' Jang Geun Suk comes in 5th with 55 billion Won ($48,545,442.00 USD), Seo Jang Hoon in 6th with 46.5 billion Won ($41,042,964.60 USD), Ha Jung Woo in 7th, Jung Woo Sung and Lee Jung Jae in 8th, Jang Dong Gun and Go So Young in 9th, and Psy in 10th.



Are you surprised by the list?



