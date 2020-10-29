The top power players in Korean entertainment in 2020

Recently, Joy News 24, a high-quality entertainment business magazine, conducted a survey from October 5 to 16 asking people in the entertainment industry about the most influential people of 2020.

More than 200 people in the Korean entertainment industry participated in the survey, including those working for entertainment and broadcast companies. Film producers, broadcast PD's, and journalists also participated in the survey.

As a result of the survey, BTS came out as the top influential artist of the year in 2020. Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk were voted as the most influential individuals in the Entertainment category, and 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho in the film category.







BTS was voted number 1 overall in the survey with 98 votes, as they have written a meaningful record in K-pop history and Korean pop culture this year and stands at the very center of the global music market. BTS continued to grow and dominated the Billboard charts, topping the mainstream American music chart. In 2020, 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' ranked No. 1 in the Billboard 200 chart, and "On" reaching No. 4 in the Hot 100. The boy group finally reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 with their mega-hit digital single "Dynamite" released in August.







Yoo Jae Suk was voted second place as the most influential person in the entertainment industry, followed by Lee Hyo Ri, each receiving 31 votes and 20 votes respectively. Yoo Jae Suk continues his success as the host of tvN's 'Yoo Quiz On The Block' and also gained much popularity through the new program 'Hang Out with Yoo.' Lee Hyori also brought about much influence as a fashion icon as well as her role as Linda G in SSAK3, and also Refund Sisters, the project groups from 'Hang Out With Yoo.'

Lim Young Woong received 18 votes coming in at fourth place as he brought about a new wave of the Trot trend in Korea. Bang Si Hyuk, known as the mastermind behind BTS, came in at fifth place, receiving 15 votes. Bang Si Hyuk was able to turn Big Hit Entertainment from a small fledgling company into the biggest entertainment agency in Korea through BTS's success. He also became a billionaire after Big Hit Entertainment went public with one of the most highly anticipated IPO's in years.

Finally, director Bong Joon Ho came in sixth place with 12 votes as he became recognized for his movies over the years. He wrote a new history as his film 'Parasite' won multiple awards at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020. The film 'Parasite' has been critically acclaimed in various countries worldwide with a fresh take on the thriller genre, leaving viewers wanting more from this genius filmmaker.



